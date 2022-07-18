The annual Baseball Days fundraiser held July 9 in Jordan raised $7,500 toward the renovation of the Mini Met.
Organizers hope to raise $500,000 for upgrades to the iconic stadium ahead of the 2024 Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament, which Jordan will co-host. The city of Jordan is providing $100,000 toward renovations while a donor has committed $150,000.
Jason Chalupsky, president of the Jordan Baseball Board, said $150,000 needs to be raised for organizers to meet their goal.
Upgrades to the stadium will include a two-level patio space and terraced standing seats. LED lights, a new three-foot concrete backstop and new netting are among other smaller projects.
“(Baseball Days) was definitely a good event,” Chalupsky said. “It's an event that we're going to continue to use as a charity event for future years, especially to help alleviate the maintenance costs from year to year.”
Baseball Days included 14U, Legion and seniors games, followed by a townball game featuring the Jordan Brewers and the Arlington As. A tuxedo band played after the last game.
Another baseball event, the Jordan Area Youth Baseball Association Appreciation Night, will coincide with a Brewers home game slated for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
Organizers hope to complete the Mini Met upgrades by winter 2023.