A Belle Plaine man was being held on $50,000 bail after being charged with several felony counts of allegedly raping two young girls in his Scott County home.
Cody Lloyd Heitner, 30, was charged in Scott County District Court with 12 counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting and raping the juveniles, ages 5 and 6, over the course of six months.
District Judge Tanya O’Brien ordered Heitner to have no contact with the girls and to remain law-abiding. As of Monday morning, March 7, he was listed as being in custody in the Scott County Jail. Heitner was arrested Feb. 28.
Gerald Miller, of Minneapolis, is listed as Heitner’s attorney in a certificate of representation submitted to the court.
Heitner’s next court date was scheduled for April 15.
According to a criminal complaint, the girls told investigators that Heitner had sexually assaulted and raped them on multiple occasions. Heitner said he sexually assaulted the 6-year-old over a six-month period in late 2021 and early 2022 but denied raping her and denied touching the 5-year-old, according to the complaint.