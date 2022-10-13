When Ryan and Amber Lewis were expecting their child, they looked around for things that they would need. The Jordan couple found a problem, though—there weren’t many options for them except in the Twin Cities.
The couple filled that void by opening their first brick and mortar store, called Blossom, three years ago in the Eden Prairie Mall.
“We started Blossom because we were frustrated by a lack of local options to find baby gear. All of the boutiques that carried brands we were interested in were around Minneapolis,” Amber said.
She explained that they knew they wanted to “create a comfortable environment with high-quality and natural product options.”
“When we were expecting our now 4-year-old, we spent hours researching options for everything from bottles and diapers to car seats and strollers—so we wanted to become a single resource for information like that as well,” Amber said.
She added: “It was also important for us to provide product options for pregnancy, too, like belly bands, supplements, and more. We hope to eventually expand into carrying maternity clothing and more in the future, as well.”
The couple opened their store in Eden Prairie in December of 2019, but after about a year, the COVID pandemic broke out and it shut down the mall.
During the shutdown, the business was moved into a warehouse the couple had for another business and they switched to an only online model. For the last two years, they looked for a brick and mortar location until they found their location in downtown Jordan.
The Lewises, who have lived in Jordan since 2015, said they looked for a spot in town for their storefront for close to a year. “We love the downtown area and are excited to be part of the business community there,” Amber said.
One of the highlights of their business, she said, is “bamboo clothing,” which she said helped them build a following—both in-person and online.
“People really love how soft it is and how long it lasts. Many of the brands we carry like Kyte, Little Sleepies, Hanlyn Collective, Birdie Bean, etc., carry sizes and styles from newborn to adult, which make it great for sibling and even family matching,” Amber said in an email.
She said their “hearts have always been focused on carrying gear like car seats, strollers, and high chairs.”
“We’re excited to have our new retail store, which allows us the opportunity to stock and showcase some great brands like Nuna, Stokke, Doona, and more,” Amber said. “As parents ourselves, we’ve found having the right gear can really make a huge difference in making day-to-day tasks easier and less stressful.”
The business is located at 206 Broadway Street South in Jordan.