A 19-yearold Burnsville man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to two counts of third-degree murder for his role in a crash that killed two people, according to a press release from the Dakota County Attorney's office.
Leon Bond entered his plea before Judge Christopher Lehmann, who set an Extended Juvenile Jurisdiction (EJJ) sentencing and juvenile disposition hearing for 9 a.m. Jan. 23 in Dakota County District Court in Hastings.
The crash April 4, 2021 — Easter Sunday — on County Road 42 in Burnsville killed Tayler Nicole Garza, 22, of Woodbury and Dalton Lee Ford, 22, of Burnsville.
According to a criminal complaint, Bond was drag racing against his sister, Camille Dennis-Bond, at the time of the crash. The two cars were travelling at rates of speed that were described as "incredibly fast" by a witness, authorities said. As Bond's car made impact with the victims' vehicle, that same witness recounted that the car essentially "split in half." The crash reconstruction report found that Bond was traveling at approximately twice the posted speed limit of 50 mph at the time of the crash, according to the complaint.
Last month, a Dakota County jury convicted Dennis-Bond of two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm and one count of careless driving, according to an earlier release. She is slated to be sentenced March 24 in Hastings.
"The deaths of Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford were due to the extremely reckless behavior of both Leon Bond and his sister Camille Dennis-Bond," County Attorney Kathryn Keena said in the Tuesday release. "My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford for their great loss."
Bond was 17-years-old at the time of the crash, and attempts by the Dakota County Attorney's Office to try him as an adult were denied by Judge Joseph Carter.