A 19-year-old Burnsville man who pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in a double-fatal crash that authorities said was the result of a drag race was sentenced Monday to probation and time in a juvenile facility.
According to a release from the Dakota County Attorney's Office, Leon Bond received a stayed sentenced of 25 years in prison—12-and-a-half years on each count of third-degree murder—under Extended Juvenile Jurisdiction and instead was placed on juvenile probation until he turns 21.
The terms of the probation include "long-term placement" at the Red Wing Correctional Facility, authorities said, with the length of stay determined by Bond's personal progress. As long as Bond doesn’t violate the terms of his probation, he will not need to serve the full 25-year sentence.
Bond's co-defendant in the case, his sister Camille Dennis-Bond, will be sentenced in Dakota County District Court on March 24. A jury found her guilty last month of third-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter and criminal vehicular operation in the crash.
The crash April 4, 2021—Easter Sunday—on County Road 42 in Burnsville killed Tayler Nicole Garza, 22, of Woodbury and Dalton Lee Ford, 22, of Burnsville. Bond, who was 17 at the time, and Dennis-Bond were racing at high speeds when the car driven by Bond collided with the victims' vehicle.
The Dakota County Attorney’s office had tried to have Leon Bond tried as an adult but was denied by Judge Joseph Carter and the Minnesota Court of Appeals.