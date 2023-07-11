John Buteyn, formerly the head baseball coach at Eden Prairie High School, has been hired as the activities director for Jordan Public Schools, the district announced.
Buteyn, an Eden Prairie native, also taught social studies at Eden Prairie High School.
According to the district, Buteyn also coached at the University of St. Thomas and served as an administrative intern at Eden Prairie High School, Chaska Middle School East and Bluff Creek Elementary School.
He lives in Waconia with his wife and two children.
In a press release, Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson said: “We are so excited to have Mr. Buteyn join the Jordan team! His unique background and experience, as well as his clear passion for student activities, will be a great addition to Jordan Activities!”