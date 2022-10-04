When Allen Andersen was a law school student, he worked as a clerk for Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar and later took a job as a prosecutor in the office, working there until February.
Now Andersen, 32, is taking on Hocevar in the November election, hoping to unseat his old boss. And one issue is certain to gain the voters’ attention: marijuana cases.
While Hocevar plans to continue enforcing the state’s marijuana laws as long as he’s in office, Andersen said he believes the laws are outdated and drain county resources.
If elected, Andersen said he would direct prosecutors to no longer prosecute marijuana possession cases, but would continue to prosecute crimes like driving high and distributing marijuana. One reason is that he feels such prosecutions are a “drain” on resources and that people possessing small amounts of marijuana are not a threat to public safety. Andersen said he would not only instruct officers to dismiss new cases but to also dismiss any cases they are working on.
Hocevar disagrees and called that position an overreach.
“What happens to too many county attorneys and district attorneys across the nation is that once they take office, they think they are all three branches of government, free to do what we want — we are not,“ Hocevar said in a candidate Q-and-A. “We are sworn to uphold the law. If marijuana is legalized, my office will adapt accordingly, just as we have with the recent legalization of certain hemp products.”
Hocevar said that only a small percentage of strictly possession cases are charged as felonies in Scott County. Since Jan. 1, he said, 14 out of the 2,838 adult criminal cases his office has opened have been felony marijuana possession cases.
Rare trials
In Minnesota, possession of more than 42.5 grams of marijuana can be charged as a felony.
Petty misdemeanors involve less than 42.5 grams. If someone is caught with more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in their car, and it’s not found in a trunk, it’s considered a misdemeanor.
Cases that involve misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor marijuana possession are handled through a court officer run by court administration. Cases are sent to the county attorney’s office only if a trial is requested.
This year, 63 cases went through hearing officers, according to a spokesperson for court administration. In 2020, there were 191 petty or misdemeanor marijuana possession cases in the county. In 2021, there were 142.
Andersen said that if elected he would work with the court administration so that they understand his office’s policy position in hopes of not having those cases reach his office’s desk.
He added: “Once it gets to the trial stage we still have the ability and the authority to dismiss it at that point anyways.”
Law enforcementOne of the big hurdles that Andersen recognizes when it comes to his policy proposal is getting police chiefs and their officers on board. “Any advancement that is not seen as ‘tough on crime’ is almost always going to be opposed by law enforcement,” he said.
As an example, Andersen said when Veterans Court started, some officers felt people were being let off easy. Over time, after they saw how it operated, members of law enforcement began to feel differently, he said.
Jordan Police Chief Brett Empey said he wasn’t on board with Andersen’s proposal.
“I don’t believe it is the right of any county attorney to decide what state laws are or are not enforced,” Empey said. “If law enforcement charges a person for a state law violation, and if evidence is present to successfully prosecute the crime, then our county attorney’s office should prosecute it. Our state laws should be enforced unless our state legislator wishes to repeal or change them.”
Empey said law enforcement would have to change its policies, as well, to adapt to the new prosecutorial discretion.
“If a county attorney chose to refuse to prosecute any state law, I don’t believe any law enforcement agency would spend any time at all on enforcing whatever law that might be; there would be no point to enforcement of any law if it is not ultimately going (to be) prosecuted by the county attorney,” Empey said.
Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer said that since Jan. 1, his department has had 68 cases involving drugs—34 of which involved marijuana/THC.
Twenty of those cases were not charged. “Officers would destroy the marijuana and issue verbal warnings. In juvenile cases officers would also contact the parents,” he said in an email.
The other 14 cases, Seurer said, were sent for formal charges/citations because the cases involved more than marijuana, such as DWI, fraud or felony possession of other illegal drugs. Most solely marijuana possession cases are not charged, he said. “It is all dependent on the individual case and situation at hand,” he said.
Hocevar, in a text message, said he doesn’t see the department’s practice as a conflict to his policy stance. “It is not a conflict. It just goes to show that police are handling on their end the small stuff and when they send us a marijuana case it means it is significant enough to take a serious look at,” he said.
Asked if other departments in the county have similar informal or formal policies, he said all do.
Empey said Jordan has an informal policy when it comes to how to handle marijuana possession.
“Many or most instances of our officers coming across marijuana involve petty misdemeanor amounts, less than 42.5 grams,” Empey said. “For reference, a regular speeding ticket is also a petty misdemeanor-level offense. Our officers use their own discretion in enforcing petty misdemeanors. We rarely take enforcement action against petty misdemeanor marijuana possession.”
Since Jan. 1, 2021, the Jordan Police Department has referred for charges seven people with petty misdemeanor marijuana possession, eight people with misdemeanor possession and seven people with felony possession for wax or oil-related marijuana.
Andersen explained that his policy would be that if someone was charged with marijuana possession along with other charges his office would still prosecute the other crimes and dismiss the marijuana charge.
Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen declined to comment.
Public opinionAndersen said that from conversations he has had with people there is strong support for his position.
He pointed to a recent marijuana possession case in which a dozen jurors said they couldn’t be fair to the state because of their beliefs regarding marijuana. They were struck for cause, which means they weren’t able to serve on the jury.
The trial ultimately convened and the jury came back with a not guilty verdict, assistant public defender Emily Harbridge, who represented the defendant, confirmed. In Minnesota, all jury verdicts have to be unanimous either to convict or acquit.
Hocevar said he wasn’t concerned about jury selection going forward, saying that in every type of case, jurors are excused due to their beliefs.
Treatment courtsWhile he was serving as a law clerk, Andersen, a former Marine, said that a prosecutor in the office talked to him about potentially starting a veterans court.
After returning from overseas, Andersen said he had an adjustment disorder diagnosis from the VA and said he was drinking too much because of it. Recognizing that, he felt it was important to start the court.
After getting the OK from Hocevar, a 20-year-veteran of the Navy and then the reserves, he completed a federal grant application that awarded $400,000 to the county.
While he gives credit to Andersen for completing the application and helping with the process, Hocevar said he was the one who allowed it to move forward.
At any rate, Andersen said he wants to see more specialty courts, including a mental health court.
Hocevar disagrees, saying for now he wouldn’t propose any further specialty courts, which require funding for different prosecutors, court staff, and other things.
Andersen said specialty courts would lower the cost for incarceration and over time save counties money. He also said county commissioners unanimously approved putting up the necessary funds for the veterans court.
THC moratoriumsIn addition to being the chief prosecutor for the county, the county attorney is also responsible for being the chief civil lawyer and also helping the county board with various legal questions.
Recently, that included what to do when it comes to the possession of legally derived hemp THC edibles that contain less than 0.3% THC and five milligrams or less per serving.
The Legislature in July clarified language regarding the products known as Delta 9 THC and how they could be sold. It also allowed municipalities to put one-year moratoriums in place so they could determine the best way for zoning, licensing and other regulations.
In September, Hocevar recommended that the Scott County Board put a one- year moratorium in place for townships, which the board approved.
Andersen said he would not have recommended doing so.