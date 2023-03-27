Celebrate Jordan will take place Sunday, April 2, from 1-4 p.m. at the Community Education and Recreation Center and Middle School.
The Jordan Public Schools and Jordan Community Education and Recreation open house will include exhibits from businesses, churches, service organizations, food vendors, athletics programs and the school itself. The event is open to the public.
There will also be information about the upcoming bond referendum from the school district. District staff will be there to answer questions and provide additional information about what the referendum would help fund.
Additionally, the new director of Jordan Community Education and Recreation, Cullen Bahn, will be there to meet community members. Bahn started his role at the beginning of February.
The CERC is located at 500 Sunset Drive. Additional information can be found on the Jordan Community Education and Recreation website.