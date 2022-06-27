The Minnesota Baseball Coaches’ Association hosted its 47th annual High School Baseball All-Star series June 23-25.
The event began June 23 with a banquet at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. One hundred and sixteen players throughout the state were recognized for their efforts on the field. Players and coaches split into six different teams and played nine games between June 24 and 25.
Six players from the area represented their high schools on the Metro South and Metro West teams. Michael Gabbard from Prior Lake, Nolan Kemp and Karver Miller from Chaska, Joe Roder and John Sullivan from Shakopee and Cade Wiegert from Southwest Christian played for the Metro South team. Kyle Hvidsten from Jordan played on the Metro West team.
Gabbard received the Metro South team MVP award after hitting a walk-off two-run home run in the second-seed playoff game to beat Metro West 8-6 June 25. Hvidsten was the Metro West team MVP. The North team won the championship, beating the Metro East team 7-2 June 25.
Shakopee head coach Tom Schleper and Chaska assistant coach Scott Gerber were the coaches for the Metro South team.
Kemp, Miller and Gerber helped Chaska win the Metro West conference championship this season with an 18-2 regular season record. Roder, Sullivan and Schleper led Shakopee to the section 2AAAA championship round, losing to Chanhassen. Wiegert was one of the top pitchers for a Southwest Christian team that won the Wright County-East division.
Bert Blyleven, Hall of Fame pitcher and former player for the Minnesota Twins, spoke at the banquet June 23. Blyleven talked about the nerves he felt in his first major league start with the Twins.
Near the end of his speech, he left the players with the acronym B.A.S.E.B.A.L.L. for how they should play the game: Believe, Action, Sacrifice, Energy, Behavior, Aggressiveness, Leader and Love.
The All-Star series started in 1975 and has been played in the area since 1989. The games have bounced between locations, including Athletic Park in Chaska, the Mini Met in Jordan and Chanhassen High School.