The Jordan City Council received a presentation of updates for the U.S. Highway 169, Minnesota Highway 282 and County Road 9 interchange project at its June 26 work session.
The biggest change since the last time the project was discussed at a council meeting is that it is now fully funded and the formal process of interchange construction can begin. In terms of design changes, noise barriers will now be built along the north and south sides of Highway 169.
Over the last month, residents on the north side and south side voted on whether barriers should be included in the project and they overwhelmingly voted for them. There were also changes to stormwater management. The council directed staff to increase the amount of ponding between the railroad tracks and Highway 169. This allows the parcel of land northwest of the interchange to be more usable in the future.
The council had concerns with proposed changes to the number of lanes and safety issues along the Highway 282 overpass and the northbound on-ramp to Highway 282. The Minnesota Department of Transportation had proposed cutting the number of lanes going south from two to one due to potential sightline issues. Under this proposal, the lane could be added later when traffic becomes heavier.
“I would prefer to not get rid of the lane and this change makes zero sense if you don’t change the angle,” Councilor Jeremy Goebel said. “Is it going to be a problem forever?”
Councilor Sandra Johnson also asked why this would be built if MNDOT deems it unsafe. “If it’s not a safe intersection, then why is it being built?” she said.
The council’s concerns will be brought to MnDOT for review, but according to the engineer’s report, MnDOT wants to start at the safest possible intersection, which means removing a lane. This intersection is a challenging part of the interchange due to the grade and the desire to preserve access to Triangle Lane from Highway 282. Preserving this access limits many of the options to this particular intersection.
Preparation for the project, like property acquisitions, public input, and final designs, will begin. Final municipal consent to the project will likely take place in July or August, depending on the timing of public meetings and environmental reviews.
Adjacent projects
There was also discussion about other road improvement projects related to and near the 169/282/9 interchange. Work needs to be done on 190th Street and Valley View Drive and it was proposed to change the timing of those projects to better align with the larger project. Instead of construction around the area lasting three to four years, it would all take place between 2025 and 2026.
Additionally, there is also a culvert under North Creek Lane that needs to be replaced and street resurfacing in the Timberline neighborhood that also needs to be done. The council felt that doing all the projects at the same time was less disruptive than having road construction for more years than currently expected.