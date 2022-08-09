With funding help from Scott County and the state and federal governments, Jordan is working to redesign the interchange between U.S. Highway 169/State Highway 282 and County Highway 9.
Five designs were presented to a city council working group Aug. 8. The goals of the group are to come up with an interchange design that is expandable for future development, accommodates current trucks and any increased traffic and creates a pedestrian underpass and separated railroad crossing.
The first rendering the working group reviewed features a roundabout and split-diamond design. The second has a roundabout with a full button hook and a triangle exit. The third design is similar to the second but with a signal instead of a roundabout. A fourth design is a roundabout with a half-button hook while the final one is a signalized version of the fourth design.
Right now, the project is experiencing a $7 million to $11 million funding gap, officials said, adding that with 4% inflation that gap might be closer to $12 million to $16 million.
The next step will be narrowing down the options. After that, environmental documents will be made and the city will host two open houses.
Construction of the new interchange is expected to occur in 2025 or 2026.