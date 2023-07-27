The city of Jordan is reviewing plans and ideas for proposed changes to the city’s skate park.
The current skate park is located at the back of the Mini Met parking lot and many of the pieces are in need of repair or replacement. The surface of the skate park is also in poor shape. Additionally, due to the age of some of the equipment, replacement parts are hard to find or are no longer available.
In Parks and Recreation Commission filings, the city is proposing a complete overhaul of the skate park. This includes a proposal to move the skate park from the Mini Met parking lot to a designated space built in Riesgraf Lions Park. At their May meeting, PRAC Commissioners felt that moving the skate park to a more central location would be beneficial and also a good use for Riesgraf Lions Park due to its limits located in the floodplain.
The cost for the moving of the skate park is estimated at around $200,000 if the city repurposes existing equipment. An additional $80,000 to $100,000 could be added to the project if existing equipment is not used. It is also proposed that the city could install a fully concrete park instead of the modular park it has currently. While that would cost more upfront, the maintenance costs would be generally cheaper over time compared to a modular park.
In PRAC documentation, Jordan Public Works Director Scott Haas said that while current skate park pieces can be moved, PRAC should consider new equipment given the age and issues finding parts for the current pieces.
The PRAC is also looking for public input for these proposed changes for the skate park. Comments can be sent to T.J. Hofer at tj.hofer@bolton-menk.com. PRAC will be discussing and reviewing the proposal at their next meeting.