“So we’re doing the Polar Plunge Saturday?”
It’s what my wife, Jessica, asked me when she got home from work on Monday night. Earlier that day, I texted her and said how Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer asked if I was attending the Prior Lake Polar Plunge on Saturday. He suggested I join the Savage Public Safety Frozen Family team and jump into the frozen cold water at Sand Point Beach.
Jessica right away said we should do it, and after some thought, I decided: “How cold could it be?”
“It was freezing,” is what I texted my family group chat on Saturday night. My dad’s reply was: “hence the polar plunge.”
I’m from Rhode Island and never plunged before; however, I attended one in 2019. The plunge was in Rochester and I was covering the plunge for the Dodge County Independent. I remember it because it was a freezing night and I couldn’t believe people were braving the cold to attend and to jump in freezing cold water.
On Saturday, reporters in attendance, like my colleague Jacqueline Devine, may have been thinking those same thoughts as myself and the other 16 people on the Savage Public Safety Frozen Family team made our way to the lake. In total, more than 800 people participated in Saturday’s event.
Going into the plunge, I was somewhat nervous about jumping into freezing cold water. I have been to a ton of lakes across the state, from St. James to Duluth, and even during the summer months, I find the water to be cold. But as I walked onto the platform to jump in, my nerves were set aside in exchange for excitement that I was making a difference.
Since we got a late start, we had four days to raise $75 each for the Special Olympics. Jessica and I were able to raise about $200 from friends and family. When we got home, I learned over $250,000 was raised for the Special Olympics, and our team raised over $7,000.
While I wish we were able to raise more, knowing that we could make a difference by just getting cold and sending some text messages is an amazing feeling.
For those who haven’t done the Polar Plunge, I hope you consider doing so in the future. It’s a great experience.