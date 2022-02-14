Those of us who have imperfect hearing learn to watch a speaker’s lips (and face) to understand spoken and unspoken communication. One learns to tell how much a person respects another by how he or she listens. Even if a conversation is taking place across a crowded room one can see a significant part of the communication.
And as if to reinforce that bit of wisdom, Mr. Kraynak, my public speaking teacher in high school, graded us on whether or not we made eye contact with our audience. Mr. Kraynak was making politicians, I guess. He told us people would judge our sincerity by whether we were willing to look them in the eye when we spoke. What he didn’t say was people would judge how we listened by if we were willing to look the speaker in the eye. In his defense, Mr. Kraynak was teaching public speaking — not public listening.
Anyway, I learned early on to pay a lot of attention to people’s faces. (Which really unravels some people’s minds.)
Next time you watch a sporting event, look at the players’ faces as they interact with coaches on the sideline. An amazing number of players will not look their coaches in the eye. They watch the Jumbotron, trying to look at themselves in action. They stare off into space. They stare at their shoes, or at some spot on the court or playing field.
There’s a message there for those who can see it. The message is, “Nothing you have to say to me is as important as my opinion of me, and my desire to do what I want. I’ll stand (or sit) here, and you can talk as much as you want, but in the end, I’m a highly paid player. You’re just a coach.”
The converse of this is the politician who will watch as we speak, nod, and even repeat some of what we say. But in the end, he or she doesn’t really care what others think if their thoughts don’t mesh with his or hers.
Do you think this ‘eye contact’ thing is just so much hooey? Do you have kids? When they dissemble do they look you in the eye? Think back to when they were little babies. One of the first things babies do is eye contact. Did you play peek-a-boo? What happened when you covered your face? Did your baby try to move your hands, or maybe make sputtering noises? And when you revealed your face, did the baby not laugh, giggle or squeal?
Sadly, not only some high paid jocks avoid eye contact. I’ve seen high school-aged couples walking down the street, holding hands . . . and texting? Are they texting each other? Or are they texting some other person(s) whom they feel are more important than the one with whom they are holding hands? Are they looking for an app for smooching? Is there such an app? Swapping emojis doesn’t sound too romantic to me.
Personally, I think the world would be a better place if people were willing to look at one another, smile and nod.
So, “Hi there! How ya doin? Cold enough for ya?”
The Quote: “Give whatever you are doing and whoever you are with the gift of your attention.” — Jim Rohn (Motivational Speaker).