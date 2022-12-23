The Scott County Commissioners will receive a 3.25% raise starting Jan. 1 after approving their new salaries on Tuesday.
“It is the policy of Scott County to maintain competitive and equitable compensation,” a memo read. “Commissioner salaries are set annually based on review of economic and market data for metro area counties and in accordance with Minn. Stat. §375.055, Subd. 1.”
After reviewing data and discussing it during a workshop meeting on Nov. 18, the commissioners decided on the increase, according to the memo. In 2023, the commissioners will be paid $77,630 each.
County Attorney Ron Hocevar will be receiving the same raise starting Jan. 1. The memo said Hocevar’s salary will be set at $200,695 in 2023 “in a continuing effort to maintain competitive and equitable compensation.”
Hocevar will also receive a car allowance of $428 a month and receive the same benefits and allowances that other employees in his office receive.
Sheriff Luke Hennen will also receive a 3.25% increase over his 2022 salary, raising his salary to $176,384. He will receive a monthly car allowance of $542 a month, and will also receive the employee benefits and allowances similar to other employees in the office.