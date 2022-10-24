Jordan City Administrator Tom Nikunen knows how difficult it is currently to retain and recruit police officers. It’s why last month at the recommendation of the Administration that the City Council approved a $5,000 sign-on-bonus for the next officer they hire if they work for the city for a year.
That coupled with knowing they are the lowest paid agency in Scott County the City Council voted unanimously in favor of a three year contract that will give rank in file officers a 11 % increase starting Jan. 1
“The City Council feels that they need to make a large adjustment…. partially because what area cities are paying as well,” said Nikunen.
Under the agreement patrol officers will be moved from grade 10 to 11 detectives and school resource officers will be moved from 11 to 12 and sergeants will move from grade 13 to 14.
Each different pay grade is a 6 % increase, and the contract calls for a 5 % cost of living adjustment in 2023 meaning the raises will be 11 %.
Within each of the grades are nine different steps. Essentially each year on the anniversary of someone’s hire date they are given a 3 % increase along with the cost of living adjustment. The COLAS for 2024 and 2025 will be 3 %. Those who are at the top step will only receive the COLAS in 2024 and 2025. Nikunen said that over half of the department is at the top step.
Despite the significant increase Nikunen said that they will still be lower than any other city in the County. He noted that before the increases Belle Plaine and New Prague were 13 % higher than they were.
“This gets us well within range of those positions,” said Nikunen.
With the increases Nikunen said the pay for a top step officer will go from $83,138 to $92,293, for detectives and school resource officers the pay will go from $88,126 to $97,820 for top step. Sergeant positions will go from $99,019 to $110,208 for top step.
In 2023 the increases will cost the city about $110,000, in 2024 $35,000 and in 2025 $40,000.
Nikunen said that it's the reality of the environment they are in combined with having to compete with larger cities.
“We want to have a great department and we want to back the police department,” said Nikunen.
Other Negotiations Underway
In addition to the police contract the city is also in contract negotiations with the unions that represent public works employees and office workers.
With a preliminary levy set, and the raises for the police union Nikunen said it means that they will be limited on what they can offer the other unions.
“What this does do for us it limits our ability to do way more things for the other employees,” said Nikunen.
He added: “We can’t afford 11 percent for everybody.”
Nikunen said that union contracts expire at the end of the year.
In addition to the pay increases the agreement also made Juneteenth a paid holiday.