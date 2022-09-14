The Jordan City Council approved the preliminary tax levy for 2022-23 on a 6-1 vote during it’s meet Monday, Sept. 12.
The preliminary levy was set at $5,756,666—an increase of $433,000 over last year’s. The largest portion of the increase is from the general fund levy, which would increase $365,526, and the debt levy, which would increase $67,474.
As of now the general operating budget would be about $4.3 million and the COPS grant would be for $41,500.
In terms of special levies, tax abatement is budgeted for $65,000 and debt service is budgeted for just over $1.3 million.
Finance Director Morey Schaefer explained that while there is still a possibility that the levy could go down, it can’t be increased. “The preliminary levy can go down between now and the Truth and Taxation meeting,” Schaefer said.
Schaefer said that the proposal includes a spending increase of 8.35 percent, which is an increase of $454,931 compared with 2022.
“Most of the increases in the expenditures are due to increased costs of goods and services and payroll,” he said.
Schaefer said the council would be discussing the budget more during its next work session meeting.