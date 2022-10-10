In the race for Scott County Attorney, one of the major issues that the two candidates disagree on is marijuana possession.
The challenger, Allen Andersen, says he would end the prosecutions of all marijuana possession cases in the county. The incumbent, County Attorney Ron Hocevar, calls that an overreach and says he will continue to prosecute laws on the books.
Last Thursday, President Joe Biden added a twist when he not only announced that he would pardon anyone convicted of federal marijuana possession crimes but also called on governors across the country to do the same for state convictions.
In Minnesota, such a pardon would requires more than just the governor’s approval.
In a statement, Claire Lancaster, a spokesperson for Gov. Tim Walz, said “the Governor supports the President’s decision and has advanced marijuana legalization in Minnesota.”
“Because pardons in Minnesota require a unanimous vote by the Board of Pardons, the Governor does not have the ability to take unilateral action,” the statement reads. “The Minnesota Board of Pardons is made up of the Governor, Attorney General, and Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court.”
According to the Board of Pardons website, the next meeting is slated for Dec. 19 and Dec. 20. However, the application deadline to be granted a pardon at that meeting was June 1.
Moving ForwardAndersen called Biden’s announcement “a major step in the right direction.”
“Unfortunately, it only affects federal convictions, which is a small number of overall…(marijuana) possession cases,” Andersen said. “I believe the most impactful thing the president did today was order the Department of Health and Human Services and the attorney general to review marijuana’s schedule classification. If it’s removed from the controlled substance list, that would have a massive nationwide impact.”
Andersen said he thinks the Board of Pardons should grant pardons to people who were convicted for marijuana possession offenses.
Hocevar said he doesn’t see any concern right now with continuing to prosecute cases, noting that there is always a chance of someone receiving a pardon for a crime they are convicted of. “You can say that about any crime that we prosecute right now,” Hocevar said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t stop following the law.”
However, if members of the Board of Pardons were to come out and say they plan on pardoning all cases going forward, then he would have a different stance, saying there would be “absolutely no point in prosecuting those cases.”
In a prepared statement, Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea said that “the Legislature has set out the process the Board of Pardons is to follow, and that process contemplates that applicants seeking pardons submit an application explaining why they are seeking and deserving of a pardon. Consistent with the statute, I will consider each application based on the materials submitted.”
Hocevar also pointed to attempts to legalize marijuana possession statewide. He said that it isn’t certain that the Legislature will legalize it this year, saying that there is still some opposition to it.
Last year, the House passed a bill which would’ve allowed adults 21-years-old or older to possess up to two ounces or less of cannabis in a public place, have 10 pounds or less of cannabis in a residence and have eight grams or less of adult-use cannabis concentrate along with other measures. The Senate didn’t pass the legislation.
According to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, eight states that have legalized marijuana for adult recreational use also have automatic expungement laws in place, meaning, essentially, that those with marijuana possession convictions have their records cleared.
“If laws are changed in the future that would decriminalize certain acts, the Legislature would have to address how previous convictions for those acts are to be handled,” Hocevar said in an email. “As my office always does, we would follow the law and act accordingly.”
Andersen said that the decision by Biden supports his campaign platform.
“I think this action today supports my position that continuing to prosecute such cases in the inevitable face of decriminalization is a massive waste of time, money, and resources,” Andersen said.
Local impactCarver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud said that “it is nearly universal practice for deputies to exercise case-specific discretion in charging by citation low-level (read, petty misdemeanor) possession cases.”
In Minnesota, any amount of marijuana over 42.5 grams or made synthetically is classified as a felony. An example of felony possession would be someone possessing the liquid form of THC.
Petty misdemeanors are classified as being less than 42.5 grams. If someone is caught with marijuana in their car and it weighs more than 1.4 grams and it’s not found in a trunk then it’s considered a misdemeanor.
When it comes to felony possession, however, Kamerud said those cases are fully investigated and reports are given to the county attorney for review.
“Ultimately, it is the County Attorney who makes the decision(s) to prosecute or dismiss. I swore an oath to uphold and support the laws duly enacted by the Legislature, and that is precisely what I will continue to do,” Kamerud said in an email.
As far as pardons are concerned, Kamerud said that “as a general rule, though, I do not favor blanket pardons for conviction of existing laws because each case is fact-specific and a one-size-fits-all approach does not necessarily serve the interests of justice.”
In other surrounding communities, some law enforcement agencies have taken a different approach.
As an example, Savage Police Chief Rodney Seur says his department has the approach of not seeking charges for most sole possession marijuana cases. Cases that involve other crimes along with possession are a different story.
Statistics on convictionsAccording to data provided by Minnesota’s Court Administration, from 2020 to 2022 there were 528 felony and 125 gross misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions in Scott County. In Carver County, meanwhile, there were 71 felony and 20 gross misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions during that same time period.
In response to those numbers, Hocevar noted that there could have been other convictions or charges involved in those cases in addition to the marijuana possession convictions. The number of solely marijuana possession convictions weren’t readily available at the time of publication.
“Drugs are an issue in Scott County and unlike my opponent I believe they do pose a public safety concern,” Hocevar said in a text message. “And again, unlike my opponent, I don’t believe the answer is to stop prosecuting criminal behavior.”
Hocevar previously told Southwest News Media that out of the 2,833 adult cases his office has opened this year, just 14 were for solely marijuana possession.