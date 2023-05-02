The Minnesota River crossing on County Road 9 between Jordan and Carver has reopened after having closed April 21 when the river overtopped the Carver County side of the crossing.
The Minnesota River crested near 28 feet, right at the moderate flood stage for that point in the river. Since the river crested late last week, water levels have dropped and the river is no longer at flood stage.
The road reopened Monday. All Minnesota River crossings, except for Highway 41, which is closed due to construction in Chaska, are now open in Scott County.