For the first time since 2019, the Scott County Historical Society is running its “Pedal the Past” bike tour in which riders bike around the county and make stops along the way at historical buildings and sites.
The historical society currently has tours planned in four cities this year, starting Saturday, June 11: Shakopee, New Prague, Prior Lake and Jordan. Executive Director Heather Hoagland said the museum hopes to add more cities to the tour schedule as the year goes on.
Once registered, participants bring their bikes and helmets to SCHS, 235 Fuller Street South in Shakopee, to begin the tour. Participants will be required to sign a waiver before the ride. All rides circle back and end at SCHS.
“The reason I love this program is because I think the only way to experience history and bring history to life is to be walking in the footsteps — or in this case, cycling in the footsteps — of the people who called this place home,” Hoagland said.
RESEARCHING SITES
Keith Ottoson, a Prior Lake resident and SCHS board member, currently leads the tours for Pedal the Past.
Ottoson completed his college undergraduate and graduate work in history, and he was a competitive runner for over 50 years. He said participating in Pedal the Past has allowed him to combine and pursue multiple passions during retirement.
“It was one of those things I was looking for in retirement,” he said. “I can combine my knowledge and skills with history along with my physical activities.”
Ahead of the tours, Ottoson researches the respective cities to ensure he’s picking significant historical locations that will interest riders. He said he gathers information from a number of sources, including SCHS, environmental history tours of the southwest metro region, the Scott County Library, city halls and interviews with locals.
Hoagland added that Ottoson regularly spends time in the SCHS research library to gather details for the ride and compile a diverse list of sites.
The variety of locations is already seen in plans for the June 11 tour, which will take place in Shakopee. Site stops include Faribault Springs, the Pond Mission House, Tinta Otunwe, lime kilns, downtown First Avenue, the Minnesota River and more.
Ottoson said he also brings along photos from the historical society on the rides. The photos are of the sites on the tour, so riders can experience a more in-depth look into the local history.
ENGAGING RIDES
A big part of the tours, according to Hoagland and Ottoson, is making them inclusive and engaging for all participants.
Ottoson said the uniqueness of each riding tour is his favorite part of Pedal the Past.
“Every tour is different, and every group brings something different to it,” he said. “I have the preset places and pictures, but if people have more interests, I can try and go a little deeper if I need to for the interest of the group.”
He added that riders are encouraged to ask him follow-up questions about the sites, making the tours more informative.
Hoagland said in creating the bike tour paths, it was also important to make sure the experience was welcoming to riders of all skill levels.
“You don’t need to have any experience as a professional cyclist. You just need to know how to ride a bike,” she said. “Then you bring your own bike and your own helmet — that’s the only requirement of Pedal the Past … it’s bike-able for people who have various levels of skill.”
With Pedal the Past back back in gear, Hoagland added she loves how these rides provide a more immersive experience in learning about Scott County history.
“To see these things in person and to be in that place where history happened, I think that’s incredibly powerful and does more than we can ever do in an exhibit gallery to bring history to life,” she said.