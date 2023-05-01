Jordan’s Dollars for Scholars program saw a record $20,115 in pledges for their annual phone-a-thon.
This year, between the phone-a-thon, other donations and memorial funds, Dollars for Scholars anticipates around 97 scholarships to award. Dollars for Scholars typically sees $15,000-$19,500 in pledges for their annual phone-a-thon, with nearly all of that going towards scholarships.
In a typical year, around 55-68 seniors receive scholarships at Jordan High School. Of the seniors that qualify and apply, around 95% receive some award.
Students submit their application to an online application system. They answer questions as different donors and individual scholarships have different criteria to meet eligibility.
“Applications are anonymous when given to the Jordan Dollars for Scholars Awards Committee; student names are not known, rather a reference number is used to maintain anonymity,” Jordan’s Dollars for Scholars program said in an email to the Jordan Independent. “Applicants receive points in various areas including work experience, school and community volunteer hours, academic record, extra-curricular activities, essay responses, field of study, donor criteria, etc.”
Between Dollars for Scholars’ phone-a-thon as well as annual donations and memorial funds, they give out around $75,000 a year in scholarships. Those awards, along with scholarships not affiliated with Dollars for Scholars, get awarded at the May banquet. Last year, $97,500 was given out to Jordan seniors.
The awards get directly paid to the institution that a student chooses to attend whether it be a trade or technical school, college or university. Specific scholarship rules are set out by Scholarship America, the parent organization that Jordan Dollars for Scholars is affiliated with.
This year’s award banquet will be May 20 at 8 p.m. at Jordan High School.