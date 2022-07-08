Matt and Jackie Thomas currently own and run a 500-acre farm in Lakeville. Along with Matt Thomas’ father, the family produces meat, dairy and goat milk and crops like corn and soybeans, all while raising and handling about 130 cows and 100 goats.
In addition to farming, Matt does large-square hay baling on the side, and Jackie works full time as a food scientist in Sibley County and makes and sells goat milk products.
The Thomas family farm is now in its fourth generation, having started in Scott County around the 1940s.
But through the years, Matt Thomas said he’s felt farming and agriculture have become less appreciated and understood in the community.
“It’s in rapid decline,” he said of the county’s farming industry. “I don’t know that Scott County kind of realizes they have a problem with agriculture disappearing.”
“There’s so few farmers in the area that we kind of feel forgotten about within the county,” Jackie Thomas added.
The 2017 Minnesota Census of Agriculture reported 740 farms in Scott County. Colleen Carlson, University of Minnesota Extension educator in agricultural production systems for Carver and Scott County, said that’s a 13% decrease compared to 2012 statistics and predicts another decrease in the 2022 census.
The number of dairy farmers also dropped in this five-year period from 52 to 33, and Carlson anticipates this number dropping to near 20 this year.
Earlier this year, Matt and Jackie Thomas participated in one of University of Minnesota Extension’s six “Ag Horizons” workshops held around the state.
Each workshop focused on a county’s agricultural impact, educating participants on the industry’s needs moving forward. Extension held one of these workshops for Scott County Feb. 11 in Prior Lake.
Farmers, county and township officials, agricultural businesses and local organizations from all over the county attended.
After thorough discussion, participants voted on a set of action items they hoped could better support Scott County’s agricultural industry and bring about a stronger appreciation for agriculture in the community.
“I think our big picture goal with these workshops is to come up with a list of action items, things that we can do at the county level to really help support and promote agriculture,” said Brigid Tuck, University of Minnesota Extension senior economic impact analyst.
With action items decided, Extension staff and workshop participants are now starting to look into what can be done to implement solutions and support the county’s agriculture.
ACTION ITEMS
Participants highlighted three main issues in the county: infrastructure, consumer education and regulatory and licensing barriers.
Concerns around infrastructure primarily focused on the need for farmers and businesses to safely transport vehicles and equipment while navigating roads, bridges, turn lanes and general traffic.
Tuck said with the county’s growing tourism entertainment, increased traffic has exacerbated safety concerns on the road. “When you do have large populations that maybe aren’t as in touch with their farm roots, you have conflicts around infrastructure,” she said.
This concern has emerged in the day-to-day duties for the Thomas family. Jackie Thomas said many drivers disregard safety when the family is traveling on the road near their farm. “To be honest, I’m surprised that we haven’t had any accidents, even with just crossing the road,” she said.
Regulatory and licensing barriers were another action item brought up in the workshop, with participants raising concerns about agricultural interests needing to be considered when developing zoning and planning work.
Supporting small meat markets was also discussed within this topic, as Covid-19 outbreaks early on in the pandemic caused many smaller meat packing plants to shut down. Tuck said this led to a nationwide consolidation of meat packing at large-scale operations owned by single companies.
A third action item tackled the idea of consumer education. Carlson said a primary reason for the disconnect between Scott County’s agricultural scene and the general public is a general lack of understanding of what local farmers and businesses actually do.
“Many consumers do not have a relationship with a farm family or relatives that farm,” she said. “They don’t get to see livestock. They don’t get to see cows being milked. When people get food, they just go to the grocery store.”
Matt and Jackie Thomas said this lack of understanding has resulted in feeling underappreciated for the work they and other Scott County farmers do.
“We’re still here. There’s a lot less of us, but we’re still here,” Jackie Thomas said.
NEXT STEPS
Tuck said the Extension team is now starting to “pivot the corner toward implementation” regarding these action items.
Educating the community on these issues is one of the main priorities right now, according to Tuck. She and Carlson presented the workshop’s findings to county commissioners at the June 21 Scott County Board meeting.
“We knew this was an opportunity for us to take a look at the bigger picture of the agricultural impacts in Scott County and provide information to community ag organizations and consumers about agriculture,” Carlson said.
She added that there are plans to bring these findings to other organizations like the Scott County Farm Bureau and Scott County Dairy Association.
There are also plans to reconvene with the same Scott County participants in September for another Ag Horizons workshop. Tuck said there are currently three or four workshops planned for the fall.
In the follow-up workshop, she said the goal would be to start fleshing out potential solutions to these action items that could be implemented in the county.
Some solution concepts brought up in the initial meeting included encouraging retailers to source from local farmers, advocating for safer infrastructure and educating the public and government officials on the industry and its impact in the county.
Carlson said setting up farm and business tours within the county is another possible idea Extension could establish in the near future.
Matt and Jackie Thomas said if they participate in a future Scott County workshop, they hope for more government officials to participate and directly hear from farmers like them impacted by these action items.
“It’s important to actually have the people deciding our futures sit in front of us,” Matt Thomas said. “You can have all the farm tours you want … but it’s not enough.”
Tuck said Extension also looks to combine similar findings from all the workshops and discuss actions to advocate for on a statewide level.
“I appreciate everyone who’s willing to participate in these,” she said about the workshops. “It’s never a simple solution. We just have to keep trying to do the best we can to help advance agriculture.”