Over the course of two years, Barbara Dahl has had three different offices in the newly renovated Scott County Government Center. In the beginning of February, Dahl moved into her fourth office, the office occupied by her longtime boss Pam Selvig.
Selvig retired at the end of January and Dahl was appointed to take over as Director of Health and Human Services. With her belongings moved in, Dahl says she’s ready to tackle issues facing the county and said she has “big shoes to fill.”
Dahl knows she’s not alone. She will be working with staff she’s known for a decade in some cases.
“I feel super fortunate with our leadership team, our management team and all our staff we have in Scott County,” Dahl said.
About 10 years ago, Dahl was commuting to work at a nonprofit in Minneapolis from the Chanhassen area on a winter morning when she thought about looking to see if Scott County was hiring.
In fact, the county was, and in 2013, she became Economic Assistance Director. Two years later, she became Social Services Director after Selvig moved into the HHS director role.
Dahl’s looking forward to continuing her tenure with the county, in a new role.
“Just to be able to continue that work from a different chair in the county... I feel lucky to do that,” Dahl said.
Legislative priorities
One legislative priority of the Scott County Commissioners is for the state to consider changes to the paperwork for child protection cases.
“We would like to see that reduced,” Dahl said.
Dahl explained that right now, there’s about 500 pages of paperwork for those cases, some of which Dahl said isn’t necessary.
“Some of it is not required, some of it is not mandatory for us to have in play,” Dahl said.
She said the “paperwork has increased exponentially since 2008,” and Scott and other counties are hopeful the state will do a study to see what should be mandatory and what shouldn’t be.
The 17 employees who work on the cases spend about 50% of their time on paperwork, according to Dahl.
“I think it takes a really challenging job and it adds another challenging component to it,” Dahl said.
In addition to the piles of paperwork, Dahl also pointed to systems which can be slow and inefficient.
“We also think there could potentially be some modernization with our state systems,” Dahl said.
Dahl said county officials also hope the state will address the funding formula for community corrections. County officials have explained previously that when counties took over community corrections, the expectation was for the state to allocate 50% of the costs associated with supervising adults on felony probation or supervised release. However, those expectations haven’t been met, forcing counties to increase the amount of local levy dollars being spent on it.
In addition, Dahl said how if further cannabis legalization is passed this year and signed into law, she is hopeful some funds will be sent to local communities. She said increased access to those products may lead to more use.
“We need to make sure some of the funding comes back locally to support any potential impacts,” Dahl said.
Mental health
One of the first initiatives Dahl will be overseeing in her new role is a “coordinated response” program instituted by her predecessor.
The program will allow social workers to be embedded in the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Shakopee and Savage police departments. The main purpose is for the social workers to be able to follow up with people in the community that police encounter during their shifts who may need additional help, particularly when it comes to mental health.
“I think this is such a great opportunity as we identify needs in the community that we can continue to have that partnership between social services and law enforcement,” Dahl said.
As the program gets up and running she will be looking at the data to see what can be done better and make tweaks along the way.