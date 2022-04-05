The Scott County Farm Bureau connected its members with state legislators March 29 at the Jordan Supper Club & Tap Room, the Minnesota Farm Bureau said in a news release.
The event gave members an opportunity to talk with their elected officials while also giving the lawmakers a chance to discuss current issues and legislative policies.
State Sens. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) and Eric Pratt (R-Prior Lake) and state Reps. Tony Albright (R-Prior Lake) and Brian Pfarr (R-Le Sueur) attended the event.