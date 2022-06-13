All five boys stand on the Maid of the Mist boat, wearing their blue ponchos. Their mom, Christina Peltz Ivorsen, remembers the wonder in their eyes as they looked over Niagara Falls.
The Jordan family had driven to New York in their Chevy Express to visit Peltz Ivorsen’s grandparents. On the way back to Minnesota, they decided, “Why not go on the Maid of the Mist boat.” After all, the boys were all five-years-old (yes, quintuplets) and could ride for free.
It was the biggest family trip the crew had ever taken — a three-day journey, shared in an interview with the Independent, that remains one of the family’s favorite memories.
They’re are all grown up now — recent graduates of Jordan High School who are about to embark on journeys of their own.
It hasn’t been easy.
After fertility treatments, Peltz Ivorsen and her husband at the time, Eric Peltz, welcomed the quintuplets in 2004 — a set of fraternal triplets and a set of identical twins. When they were first born, volunteers helped take care of them. Each child was identified with a specific color: Austin, green; Blake, yellow; Clayton, blue; Daniel, orange; and Ethan, red.
Peltz Ivorsen was a stay-at-home mom until 2014, when she started working at Costco in the morning so she could be present when the boys came home from school. Now she’s in administration, working as an expense and vault clerk. Ethan started working in the tire shop early June.
“I don’t see him very much,” Peltz Ivorsen said. “But it’s kind of fun knowing that he’s there. And everybody comes up to me and asks me about Ethan and how he’s doing and says, ‘Oh, we saw your somebody’s doing such a great job.’ Makes me proud.
The rest of the boys have summer jobs to earn money for their various post-secondary plans. On top of that, this summer Austin will be able to go to Peru, a trip his Spanish class has been planning since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
With five jobs between them, four drivers and two cars, making sure everyone is where they need to be can sometimes be a challenge. Peltz Ivorsen will occasionally get a call letting her know which boy needs to be where and when.
Peltz Ivorsen married Mike Ivorsen, the boys’ stepfather, in 2020. The only people at the wedding were the couple, the boys and two people who happened to be in the church at the time to act as witnesses. Mike Ivorsen remembers the day as one of his favorites.
Another highlight of his: teaching the boys how to drive.
“This was one of the very few times where the kids would open themselves up to willingly listening to me. And do what I’m instructing them to do,” Mike Ivorsen said. “And for them to finally accept that Mike isn’t this dumb guy that mom married and now we have to put up with them. And he’s actually trying to help me learn something.”
Having five kids graduating at once is no easy task — especially financially. In order for the family to get professional photos, they would have had to pay about $40 per child, something Peltz Ivorsen said the family can’t afford.
“I can’t get graduation pictures for my kids, because I’m not just gonna buy one set and not get them for everybody else. So I just have the pictures that I personally took at the graduation, but I can’t get the professional ones. So it’s like discounts for multiple would be nice,” she said.
What else does the family do to cut costs? They buy half a cow and a whole pig from a farm once or twice a year, then freeze the meat. Peltz Ivorsen also has a garden in her backyard to grow vegetables ranging from tomatoes to cucumbers to radishes.
As busy as the household is, the quintuplets are not the only reason. The family also has four dogs and three cats.