The fate of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival is expected to be decided Tuesday and could hinge on whether the Scott County Commission is willing to take a flier on Mid America Festival, the company in charge of organizing the annual event.
Months after county staff recommended the revocation of the festival's conditional use permit, a requirement to run the event, the commission is set to meet once again to hear presentations about what improvements have been proposed — mainly in terms of traffic concerns.
Parking proposals
Mid America Festival originally proposed a cap of 8,000 cars parked on site per day and would require a $5 fee per car to be sold by a third-party company that would also manage the parking. Currently, parking is free at the festival.
“These will be date-specific parking vouchers,” County Planning Director Brad Davis said.
In addition, the proposal would give commissioners the discretion to increase the limit of onsite parking vouchers at the request of Mid-America, Davis said.
Based on the county’s assessment, Davis said the recommendation was to allow 7,000 parking vouchers to be sold per day if certain conditions are met. If not, the maximum would be 5,000 per day.
Philip Kaplan, an attorney representing Mid America Festival, said previously that based on a third-party traffic impact study, they felt 8,000 spaces would be adequate.
“We think a 8,000 (parking space) limit is a conservative estimate,” he said.
Regardless, it means thousands would need to find a different way of getting to the festival.
Public transportation
Based on allowing 7,000 vehicles, Davis said it could mean that some weekends upwards of 12,000 patrons would need to take public transportation to the festival.
Based on what Mid America has submitted, there are plans to transport around 3,200 patrons via Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, which could leave almost 10,000 patrons without a ride on some days.
Those patrons would park at various park and rides across Scott County.
“At the time of preparing this staff report, the applicant has not provided information on how they will manage the flow and location of these 12,500+ patrons on design peak days without overburdening one park-n-ride lot location,” Davis said in a memo. “It is unclear how the applicant will mitigate situations where all 12,500+ patrons seeking shuttle service to the Festival arrive at one park-n-ride lot and create parking shortages at that lot and traffic congestion in that neighborhood.”
Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Transportation have expressed concerns about traffic, as well, and felt having all patrons bused to the festival, which has been done for other high profile events, would help alleviate some concerns.
Remaining unknowns
While county officials are generally supportive of most of the proposed amendments to the CUP, Davis says there still is no concrete plan on how potentially over 12,000 patrons will be transported by bus, and where they would park.
It means trust could be a major factor in determining whether the festival will continue.
“The biggest gap that remains at this time is an overarching transit plan and assurance that MAF can reach agreements with a regional transit provider or private bus company to transport patrons to the Festival on peak attendance days,” Davis's memo said. “It is unknown when these plans and assurances will materialize.”
He added: “If the County Board is confident this gap can be overcome by the deadline to submit a Transit Service Agreement and Transit Plan to the County for review and approval (which is June 1 this year under the recommended new or modified conditions), staff supports this amended CUP with the set of new or modified conditions.”
The commission is expected to take up the issue around 9 a.m. at the Scott County Government Center.