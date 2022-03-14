Jordan Public Schools, in an effort to promote the healthy breakfast choices that are available to students, took part this month in recognizing National School Breakfast Week.
"We are excited anytime we can get our students engaged and serve them healthy meals," Superintendent Ranae Case Evenson said in an email.
The breakfasts were served to all grade-levels March 7-11 at Jordan's schools, which are located on a single campus.
The breakfast options provided to students included superhero-themed meals like "Power Up Smoothies and Rings" (strawberry yogurt smoothies with donuts and fresh fruit), "Superhero Totchos" and "Mighty Pancake Sundaes."
Those items were created to fit with the week's theme: "Take off with School Breakfast."
National School Breakfast week was launched three decades ago by the School Nutrition Association, which represents more than 50,000 members who provide low-cost meals to students across the country.
Kelly Raser, the nutritional services director for Jordan Public Schools, said breakfast is important for students. "Research shows that students who begin their day with a healthy breakfast have improved attendance, behavior and academic performance," she said.
Mayor Mike Franklin visited Jordan Middle School on March 9 and served some of the more than 2,200 school breakfasts that were provided to students during the week.
"It's a great time to reinforce how critical it is for all of us -- but especially children -- to get the quality nutrition that we all need in order to function at our peak," Franklin said in an email. "And, a good reminder that there are many of us for whom that's not an easy task."
School breakfasts and lunches are free to families in the Jordan Public Schools through June 30, 2022, due to special funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The funding, administered by the Minnesota Department of Education, was allotted to ease the burden on families during the COVID pandemic.