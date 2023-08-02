Last week’s heat wave did not stop Scott County residents and visitors from enjoying the array of festivities at the Scott County Fair.
The fair took place from July 26-30 at the county fairgrounds in Jordan. Features included fair rides like the “Big Eli” ferris wheel and carousel named “Amee,” live music, games, food vendors, animals, demonstrations and live entertainment.
Grandstand events included the Wednesday Night of Destruction, tractor pulls and a demo derby.
The Miracle of Birth Center also returned to the fair this year as one of its most popular attractions. Started in 2014, the center displays a number of calves, piglets, chicks, kids and lambs born at the fair or recently born prior to it.