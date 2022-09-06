Organizers of this year’s Heimatfest in Jordan are certain attendees will be proclaiming it was “Sehr Gut!”
That’s the German translation for “excellent,” and the city’s annual two-day event honoring the city’s heritage promises to offer something for just about everyone.
The festivities on Friday, Sept. 9, will run from 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. in downtown Jordan. The main feature is the Classic Car Cruise that begins at 6:45 p.m. Food will be available for purchase at various booths stationed close to the Heimatfest Beer Garden. All are welcome to enjoy the street dance from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. with music provided by IV Play.
Saturday, Sept. 10, has a full slate of family events scheduled from 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Here’s a sampling of activities offered on Saturday:
-8 a.m.-9 a.m.: Run of the Mill 5K Race, 5K races, Family Fun Run
-8:30 a.m.: Kids Reel of Fortune Fishing Contest
-11 a.m.: Heimatfest Parade (downtown Jordan)
-Noon-7:30 p.m.: Kids Fun Area with Inflatables
-Noon-10:30 p.m.: Beer Garden and Food Booths open
-1 p.m.: Cornhole Tournament
-1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.: Heimatfest Hammer Contest
-3 p.m.: Miss Jordan Coronation (Jordan High School)
-5 p.m.: Keg Toss Contest (ages 21 and older)
-6 p.m.-8 p.m.: Youth Games
-7 p.m.: Beer Stein Holding Contest (age 21 and older)
-7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.: Music by Donut Patrol
-9 p.m.: Fireworks Finale
Shuttle bus service will be offered between noon and 7 p.m., with pick-up/drop-off service available every 20 to 30 minutes at the Log Cabin, Schule Haus, Brentwood Apartments, Jordan Middle School, Oak Terrace and Lagoon Park.
Unless otherwise noted, all activities will be held at Lagoon Park. Organizers remind attendees that dogs, coolers, outside food and beverages, bikes, scooters and skateboards will not be allowed on festival grounds.
Heimatfest is made possible by local organizations and businesses that offer financial support, along with many volunteers who plan and coordinate the event.