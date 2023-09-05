The public is invited to a gathering on Wednesday, Sept. 6, to celebrate funding and design completion for the Highway 169/State Highway 282/County Road 9 interchange project.
The event will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the Jordan History Center and City Council Chambers, 116 First Street East. Present and past city council members, state and federal lawmakers and Scott County Board members are also invited, according to a flyer from the city.
Local governments have worked for two decades on funding and plans for the busy intersection on the north side of Jordan.