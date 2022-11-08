Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar will be the chief lawyer for the county for the next four years after defeating his former prosecutor, Allen Andersen.
With all precincts reporting but results still unofficial, Hocevar won with 26,876 votes, good for 54% percent of the vote. Andersen received 22,641 votes, which was 45.5% of the electorate.
“I’m very pleased that I won by nearly 10 percentage points. I am grateful to the people of Scott County for allowing me to continue as the Scott County Attorney,” Hocevar said.
Hocevar, 58 was first elected in 2014, ran primarily on a platform of being “tough on crime” and often touted his experience.
“The people of Scott County have spoken. They vote for law and order and someone with experience who will stand up and protect the county against criminals and who will stand by our police and public safety. Someone who is experienced in civil matters and will safeguard the assets of the county,” Hocevar said. “I will continue to faithfully discharge the duties of this office.”
Andersen, 33, ran primarily on a platform of expanding treatment courts and vowed to end the prosecution of all marijuana possession crimes.
Andersen in a statement Tuesday night said that he was proud of his campaign’s efforts.
“I'm incredibly proud of what we were able to accomplish. A campaign that only raised $4,000 and was run by my family and friends garnered nearly half of the votes in Scott County,” Andersen said.
Andersen said that he knew it would be a challenge to beat an incumbent.
“It's always an uphill battle challenging an incumbent but I think it's clear the policies I was advocating for are important to this community,” Andersen said. “I hope Mr. Hocevar will be a representative for all voters in Scott County and consider adopting some of my proposals. And if he doesn't, I'll be back again in four years.”