A 19-year-old Hutchinson woman died after the car she was riding in crashed into a car headed in the wrong direction early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 169 near Jordan, authorities said.
According to the State Patrol, the collision happened around 3:20 a.m. at Highway 169 and Delaware Avenue in Scott County's Saint Lawrence Township when a Ford Explorer heading north in the southbound lanes of Highway 169 crashed head-on into a Nissan Rogue heading south.
The driver of the Explorer was not injured. The victim was a passenger in the Rogue; the driver of that vehicle and another passenger were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The victim's name has not been released.