Shakopee Public School Board member Ibrahim Mohamed announced his candidacy in early June for the District 3 commissioner’s seat on the Scott County Board.
The position is currently held by Commissioner Mike Beard, who announced in May that he would not seek re-election. Beard has held the position since January 2015.
“I have seen the challenges that exist in Scott County,” Mohamed said. “I believe I can do something about it because I’m a community advocate. I always advocate for diversity and for people to understand each other, to work together.”
If Mohamed wins the seat, he will be the first person of color to serve on the Scott County Board. He previously became the first person of color to serve on the Shakopee Public School Board. A co-founder and the first president of the Shakopee Diversity Alliance, Mohamed said representation is important when serving the community.
“I will bring a lot of people’s voices to the decision table that were absent,” he said.
His work as a school counselor and experience with the school district have led Mohamed to prioritize addressing mental health concerns, especially in schools.
He said he also hopes to address issues regarding housing, taxes and community development should he be elected.
Mohamed was elected to the Shakopee Public School Board in November 2020. He has also worked as a YMCA board member and has volunteered with other community organizations like the Scott County CDA.
“I have a good connection with this community, and I think I can make a difference,” he said.