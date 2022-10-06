For years the city of Jordan has hoped to have something done about the interchange between U.S. Highway 169/State Highway 282 and County Highway 9.
That project between the city, Scott County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is likely to soon be a reality after more than half the funds needed for the project were secured.
The project in its entirety is expected to cost around $49 million. As of today, $32.84 million has been secured.
Jordan City Administrator Tom Nikunen noted that there is also the potential for more funding from the state.
“The state highway (department) hasn’t weighed in on what they would contribute,” he said. He said that they are hopeful for $4 million or $5 million from the agency in cash or for in kind contributions to the project in lieu of more funding.
Nikunen said the project has to be bid out by the end of September 2024 as part of the $15 million the project is receiving in federal funding. “It doesn’t have to be constructed, but we have to have it bid out,” he said.
Nikunen said officials were hoping a bonding bill with more funding would have passed the Legislature last year. “If the state would’ve approved a bonding bill last year we probably would’ve been very close to having full funding of the interchange,” he said.
Nikunen said the project is expected to be completed around the springtime of 2026.
Pedestrian path
On Oct. 3, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited the site after helping to secure $1.2 million in federal funds for a Highway 169 pedestrian underpass. Nikunen said U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who also helped to secure the funding, has also visited the site.
Nikunen said that due to cost constraints that portion of the project was cut out originally. “Without the federal funding we probably wouldn’t have done the pedestrian underpass,” he said.
Design optionsNikunen said the City Council is generally supporting the fourth variation of the project, which includes a roundabout and includes a “buttonhook” off ramp from Highway 169 to Syndicate Street and a traditional on ramp from the roundabout to southbound Highway 169.
The estimate for the construction costs of that design is about $32.9 million.
Some of the impacts of the proposed design include potential high volume left turns that may create delays, 12.1 acres of private property being impacted and 3.27 acres of wetland impacts.
In addition to the flow of traffic Nikunen said officials believe they will be able to get more development for the northside of Highway 169. “That’s going to change drastically, I would assume,” said Nikunen.
In about a month the city will forward a proposal to MnDOT for the agency to create a design. Community input is an important aspect in determining the design, Nikunen said.
Community members can weigh in on the three different proposed designs by finding them on the city’s website at www.jordanmn.gov.