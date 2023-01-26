Since the late 1990s, Scott County has ran the Juvenile Alternative Facility in Jordan as a safe place for juveniles, used as a respite until the next best plan can be enacted for the child’s particular situation.
With any local levy dollars being spent, county officials wanted to make sure the facility is running the most efficiently, and is meeting the needs of the community. It’s why an outside consulting firm was hired by the county to do just that.
“We’re doing some really great things out there and we can make some improvements,” said Molly Bruner, Director of Community Corrections for the county.
In December, the firm presented their findings, and different options to the county board. The options ranged from doing nothing to closing the facility all together. The consensus was to keep the facility open as well as complete a second phase of the study to see how changes could be implemented.
“We’re really just doing a comprehensive analysis from finance to programming to all of it,” Bruner said.
What is JAF?
Unlike traditional juvenile detention centers, the facility isn’t secured.
Generally, Bruner said that if a juvenile commits a violent offense or if they are a danger to public safety or themselves, the child would be placed in a secure detention facility rather than the facility.
In some cases, Bruner said a juvenile may be brought to a secure detention center at first, before it is determined that JAF may be the more appropriate option, saying “sometimes, we may be a step down.” She explained that in the first 24 hours it can sometimes be difficult to determine the most appropriate placement for a child.
Bruner said the child may be the victim, and aren’t able to return home for a period of time for their protection. While all options are exhausted, sometimes the safest place for them is at the facility. A child may be placed there because they are waiting for a foster family or group home to become available.
“Sometimes, there are no other options,” Bruner.
No matter the case, Bruner said the goal isn’t to keep the juveniles there as long as possible.
“The goal is to always get them out as safely and as quickly as possible, as long as we have a good plan for them,” Bruner said.
While at the facility, the juveniles are able to attend school and participate in different programs.
What’s the cost?
In 2022, the budget for the facility was $1,767,256, with $1,000,538 coming from local levy dollars.
One of the ways that the county receives funds to offset the local levy contributions is through billing other countries that have juveniles at the facility. Bruner said a judge may determine that a Dakota County juvenile should be placed at the facility, in which case Dakota County would reimburse Scott County a per diem rate.
Parents may be liable to pay the bill, as well.
“We do have situations in Scott County where we will bill back to parents for repayment of placement,” Bruner said.
As part of the study, the consultants outlined the potential savings the county could see from closing the facility.
From 2016 to 2019, Scott County had an average of 1,625 “bed days” per year. It would mean if Scott County didn’t have its own facility, the county would have to pay about $511,000 to $541,000 if the county had those juveniles placed in other detention centers.
However, Bruner pointed out that there are other costs associated with closing the facility. For example, it would require law enforcement agencies to transport juveniles to different counties, which would come with a cost.
According to the consultant’s report, it takes 25 to 35 minutes for a round trip to the facility in Jordan for Shakopee law enforcement. For a transport to Anoka County, it could mean up to two hours round trip.
“It’s hard to quantify the dollar amount to that,” Bruner said.
Currently, Scott County has an agreement with Carver County, which is allowed to hold juveniles for up to eight days at a time. The contract between the two counties secures one bed per day for Scott County whether a bed is needed or not. The cost is $43,800 per year.
Phase 2
If you asked Bruner ahead of the results of the study being released, she would’ve said she wanted to keep the facility open with changes being made.
However, the county board wanted to hear from a third-party perspective.
“They wanted an unbiased opinion,” Bruner said.
Now going into the second phase of the study, Bruner is hopeful that it will be determined what might be needed, including more training or different types of staffing. She said currently the facility has 15 full-time employees working there which meets the licensing requirements.
“The sky’s the limit,” Bruner said.
Bruner said that the hope is to also look at how to limit the number of juveniles placed in facilities.
“Are there things we can do better to prevent future placements and if so let’s do that,” Bruner said.
Today, the facility continues to be open and Bruner hopes the results of the second phase of the study will be completed in the next six months.