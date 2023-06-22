Jake’s Barbershop celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony with Jordan city staff.
Formerly known as Nathan’s Barbershop, the business was taken over by Jake Strack earlier this month. The previous owner, Nathan Hanson, had been there for 20 years and decided to pursue different opportunities. Now open for about a month, Strack said that business has been booming.
“I’ve been booked up and really busy,” Strack said. “It makes the day go by fast and I’ve learned a lot.”
In between barbering, Strack has been busy painting the inside of the shop, changing signage and making the place his own. Strack is a second-generation barber; his father, Jeff, is also a barber and is helping Strack out when he isn’t on duty for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Strack lives in Jordan.
“I took the opportunity to go to barber school and it felt good,” Strack said. “I’m from Jordan and I wanted to work in the community I grew up in. It’s super rewarding.”