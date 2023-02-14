The Jordan City Council approved a new contract with six public works employees Monday — about two weeks after the workers had informed the city they were prepared to strike.
The council approved the 2023-2025 contract with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 on a unanimous vote, without discussion. The local had approved the contract Friday after reaching a tentative agreement Feb. 8 in mediation.
The new contract includes cost of living wage increases, Juneteenth as a holiday and compensation for seasonal disruption between November and March, among other stipulations.
Negotiations had been ongoing since September and the employees had been working without a contract since December. Without an agreement, the workers were prepared to strike as soon as Feb. 14.
In a prepared statement, the city said, “We are happy to have reached agreement with this union and all our employees for the next three years. (The council) appreciates the work put in by all parties to reach successful agreements.”
Union representatives did not respond to several Jordan Independent requests for comment.