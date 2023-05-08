The Jordan City Council approved funding for new scoreboards at Holzer Park at its April 24 meeting.
A total of $53,000 was approved for new scoreboards at the three fields located at Holzer Park. The Parks and Recreation Commission had recommended that the council move forward with the scoreboards to continue its long-term vision for the park, which has included numerous upgrades to the facilities there in recent years.
“We’ve put in new bathrooms, batting cages, and have significantly improved the field over the last six years,” Councilor Jeremy Goebel said. Goebel is also a member of the PRAC as city council representative.
The original plan only called for new scoreboards at the two biggest fields and not the small field at the park. However, three scoreboards, one for each field, were deemed a better fit for the park. The council directed city staff to look into potential advertising space and donations for the scoreboards to help augment the costs. The Jordan Area Youth Baseball Association and Jordan Girls Fastpitch Association had been approached by the city about helping fund the project but said they weren’t interested at this time.
The city expects the scoreboards to be ready most likely in the fall.