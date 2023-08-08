The Jordan City Council approved changes to the city’s tree removal policy to help with the effects of the emerald ash borer.
In what the city is calling a pilot program, residents will be able to receive financial support from the city to remove and replace ash trees in the boulevards. The changes adopted to the tree removal policy follow many of those discussed earlier in July. The city is doing this as a trial run of sorts to gauge how popular this becomes with residents.
Residents can have the costs of two of their boulevard ash trees augmented by the city, limited to 50% of the total cost of removal and replacement. The policy, as well as cost management, only covers already infected and dying ash trees and not healthy trees taken down as a preventative measure. An applicant will also have to provide the total number of ash trees located in the boulevard. Applicants will also be able to reapply for further reimbursement for more than two ash trees.
“It’s similar to our facade matching grant,” Councilor Jeremy Goebel said during the meeting. “The city has a vested interest in how the city looks.”
The funding for this program comes from the city’s park maintenance and general government funds. If the program becomes popular, it would likely be featured in the next budgeting cycle.
Emerald ash borer was first found in the United States in 2002 in southeastern Michigan and was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. It was first found in Scott County in 2015.
Once a tree is first infested with emerald ash borer, it takes between two and five years for the tree to be completely dead, depending on the size and prior health. It also becomes a host for further spread. While the insect naturally spreads relatively slowly, transportation of infected wood helps it spread faster.
Ash trees are also a very prevalent tree in urban canopies. Many were planted after Dutch Elm disease wiped out millions of elm trees in the mid-20th century. Emerald ash borer affects all the native ash species in Minnesota: Green, Black and White. Many municipalities have started programs to help replant their urban canopies and also to promote tree diversity.
At the July 10 council meeting, Public Works Director Scott Haas estimated that 50-60 trees in Lagoon Park alone will be coming down in the next few years.
“[Public Works is] still working on getting numbers for downtown, Bridle Creek, Timberline and so on,” Hass said. He said Lions Park is “completely wiped out.”