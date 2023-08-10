The Jordan City Council has approved changes to zoning ordinances to allow the sale of edible cannabinoid products.
Edible cannabinoid products, also known as hemp-derived edibles, have been legal since 2022. During the last legislative session, lawmakers clarified rules about the sale of such products and also legalized recreational marijuana for those 21 and older — a change that took place Aug. 1.
The changes to Jordan’s zoning ordinances come as the city’s moratorium on the sale of edible cannabinoid products ends Aug. 24.
The city council approved many of the recommendations made by the planning commission. When the ordinance has had its first and second readings and reaches final approval from the council, the sale of edible cannabinoid products would be legal as a primary use in the highway commercial district and as an accessory use in the downtown commercial area. (In this scenario, a downtown bar could sell THC or CBD infused beverages in addition to other beverages, but a THC or CBD exclusive bar could only do so in the highway commercial district).
Businesses that sell the products will also have to register with the city. The registration, as well as rules about compliance checks, signage and verification, follow similar rules for tobacco and alcohol sales. These changes are just the first in a likely series of cannabis-related ordinance changes coming in the upcoming months.
“What I don’t want to see is, ‘Oh, I have a license with the city and have a pop-up shop,’” said Councilor Robert Whipps. “You can only get your liquor inside and this should follow the same rules.”
City Planner Barrett Voigt responded by saying that that isn’t necessarily a zoning issue, but rather a separate ordinance issue that the city could pursue. Many cities across Minnesota have either banned the sale of products until 2025 and/or have limited the consumption of those products in public spaces, like parks.
City staff also acknowledged that the council will have to come back and amend the zoning changes when several changes happen in 2025. When the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management gets up and running and starts issuing licenses in 2025, many of the current city based regulations will have to be changed. Additionally, the ordinances will have to have language changes to reflect terminology changes in 2025.
Likely next steps for the city will be the creation of city ordinances regarding public consumption, as well as zoning rules and regulations for other new cannabis industry uses, such as manufacturing. Retail sales of cannabis, such as through a dispensary, will not be allowed until at least 2025 when the Office of Cannabis Management can issue licenses.