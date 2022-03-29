Bids are being sought for a $1.6 million infrastructure project that will include updated lighting, new water mains and other upgrades after the city council approved the plan Monday.
The project is aimed at fixing pavement in the Whispering Meadows district, creating a concrete path along the outer boulevard of El Dorado Drive, installing an Xcel Energy-owned street lighting system, replacing Ash trees and replacing deteriorating water mains. It also includes upgrades to four alleys from Mertens Street to Rice Street.
Money from various city funds will pay for the project.
The city will begin taking bids April 21 with the council reviewing offers April 25. An assessment hearing and awarding of contracts is expected to be held May 23 with construction beginning in June and lasting 12 weeks.
The water main replacement project is of special concern because the existing iron pipes are severely corroded, City Administrator Tom Nikunen said. He said there have been at least 10 water-main breaks — including five in one week last year. About 230 feet of corroded pipes will be replaced with PVC pipe.
“Last year, we had (businesses) running off a hose from one side to the other for over a week,” he said.
Nikunen said the city usually gets between three to eight bids for each project, sometimes from local contractors.
The Whispering Meadows project will include the removal of Ash trees that are in the way of construction. The city plans to plant new trees at a 1:1 ratio to create more biodiversity of tree species to combat the potential effect of the Emerald Ash borer that is currently infesting Scott County.
The proposed sidewalk along El Dorado Drive will benefit businesses, according to Nikunen. “With the senior housing that we have there and the potential new apartment that’s being built and the mix with commercial, it’s really advantageous for us to have walkability as well as safety,” he said.
The alleyway project will include the removal of gravel that must be replaced after every heavy rain or snowfall in favor of a bituminous pavement angled to a drainage pan. The angle will also help with drainage as the existing alley segments are fairly flat.