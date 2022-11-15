The union that represents Jordan city clerical workers will see a 5% increase in pay next year after the City Council approved the tentative contract between the city and the union on Monday night.
As part of the agreement, employees will receive a 5% raise in 2023 and a 3% raise in 2024 and 2025.
The lowest paid employees in the union are classified at “grade 4,” which currently starts out at $22.24 and maxes out at $28.18. Under the new contract, that grade will be $23.36-$29.59. Those positions consist of cashier, receptionist and police secretary.
The deputy registrar and utility billing clerk positions, which are grade 5 positions, currently start off at $23.58 and will now begin at $24.76 an hour. The top step will go from $29.87 an hour to $31.36 an hour.
The administrative assistant position will go from a starting pay of $24.99 an hour to $26.24 an hour, and from $31.66 for top step to $33.24 an hour.
Another major aspect of the contract is health insurance. Under the new contract, the city will pay $850 a month for a single plan and will go up $50 each year. Family plans will start off at $1,350 and will go up $50 a year as well.
Currently the city’s portion of health insurance is $800 a month for an individual and $1,250 for a family plan.
Paid time off is also altered in the new contract. Employees will have a higher cap on the PTO they are allowed to save, and Juneteenth — a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans — will become a paid holiday.
Meanwhile, the probationary period for new employees with expand from six months to one year.
When all is said and done, the union contract will cost the city an extra $32,000 in 2023, an extra $22,000 in 2024 and an additional $24,000 in 2025.
The contract will cost taxpayers a significant amount less than the police union contract. Recently signed, it bumped all positions up by one pay grade, essentially giving all their union members that weren’t at top step an 11% raise in year one of the contract.
Asked if there was any tension with negotiations with the clerical union because of it, City Administrator Tom Nikunen said he encountered no issues in an email.
“I think everyone understands the environment for police officers right now and how difficult it is to attract and retain police officers,” Nikunen said.