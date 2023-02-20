The Jordan City Council approved a plan for renewing the city’s water treatment plant’s permit at its Feb. 13 meeting.
Under Minnesota Pollution Control Agency regulations, water treatment facilities have to renew their permits to operate every five years. Jordan’s permit expired in February 2015 and due to regulation changes and legal challenges, the permitting renewal process is just now getting underway.
The biggest adjustment to the latest permitting process is the new chloride limit on water discharged into Sand Creek. There were no limits before this permit cycle. The easiest and cheapest solution to that regulation, according to a city analysis, is to move the plant’s water outlet from Sand Creek to the Minnesota River, which doesn’t have a chloride limit. This approach would cost $140,000, which is five-and-half times less than citywide water softening. The city has 15 years to comply if it receives an MPCA variance it’s requesting.
When moved, the city’s water treatment plant’s phosphorus limits will be determined by Lake Pepin downstream.
Since the last permit renewal, the MPCA has also lowered phosphorus limits on Sand Creek. The MPCA also asked the city to study whether the current facility can meet the new phosphorus requirements now and as Jordan grows.
According to Brian Guldan, the environmental engineer who gave the presentation to the council, the current waste water plant can handle the phosphorus limit changes with just tweaks to the chemicals and processes that treat the water.
“The current facility is able to handle the changes and (will) continue to do so as Jordan grows,” Guldan said. “The point at which you may need to think about new treatment technology is when the population is closer to 11,000 people.”
Parking plans
The City Council also approved a new parking study in a 6-1 vote. The last major parking study was done around 10 years ago and, according to City Administrator Tom Nikunen, that study has helped in planning streetscaping and parking downtown. The study would take place sometime this summer.
Additionally, the city approved a plan for Mini Met parking improvements, which will be paid for by the parks budget.