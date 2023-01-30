The Jordan City Council approved preliminary designs and costs for the future Pauly Park and Beaumont Bluff Park at its Jan. 23 meeting.
After much debate about how to fund the expansion of Jordan’s parks, the council unanimously approved the preliminary plans which include applying for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Recreation Grant Program for Pauly Park. If funding is secured and plans finalized, phase one of both parks would start sometime in 2024 at the earliest.
Pauly Park, which was discussed at the last Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee meeting on Jan. 17, will be located in the Bluffs at Cedar Ridge neighborhood between Maple Lane and Arabian Drive. Funding would come from the potential DNR grant, which would reimburse Jordan half of the eligible costs up to $350,000, as well as lot sales on the north and south sides of the park. The city will know in June if their DNR grant application is approved and those funds would begin being disbursed sometime in the fall or winter.
According to landscape architect Katherine Gould, the nature of Pauly Park makes it a more competitive application.
“Filling in gaps in communities, like Pauly Park would be doing here, makes [the city’s] application more competitive,” Gould said. “Along with an emphasis on inclusive design and accessibility.”
Resident Jan Gilmer expressed concern about pedestrian safety, especially for children, if the new park got built.
“I love the idea of a walking path (connecting Maple Lane and Arabian Drive), but it puts children in the middle of the street as there isn’t a sidewalk on (Maple Lane) and the sidewalk is on the other side of (Arabian Drive) on the south side,” Gilmer said.
The city council said that pedestrian safety is a concern for them, and will be further fleshed out down the line when designs are more finalized and out of the preliminary stages of design.
The other park discussed at the meeting, Beaumont Bluffs Park, is a part of a development agreement with the new Beaumont Bluffs development by Oak Terrace Senior Living. This new park would be partially funded by the developers along with the city. However, the city denied any potential of a bonding referendum for the park.
“I’m not cool with bonding for a neighborhood park for a brand new neighborhood,” said Council Member Jeremy Goebel. “While there is incentive for us to build a park here, there are parks in more established areas of Jordan that are more of a priority for us to spend the amount of money we are talking about.”
That amount for phase one of Beaumont Bluffs Park is estimated to be around $600,000 dollars in total. Much of that cost goes to landscaping and trees as it is an empty field currently. Pauly Park doesn’t have the same landscaping costs as it is fairly forested already.
“Tell us what we can get for $275,000 and then what if we added $20,000, $40,000 and so on to the base cost,” Mayor Mike Franklin said at the meeting.
Like Pauly Park, Beaumont Bluffs Park wouldn’t start to be built until 2024. The land isn’t ready and designs and funding need to be finalized. Many of these plans are subject to change, some drastically, depending on funding and wants from the city as these projects progress through 2023 and 2024.