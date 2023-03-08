The Jordan City Council finalized its application for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Recreation Grant for the future Pauly Park.
The city will get a final decision most likely in June from the DNR about whether it received funding from the grant. Because the city is submitting its application before March 10, the city can receive preliminary feedback from the DNR on its application. The earliest construction would start on the park is spring 2024.
After months of discussion and public comments, council members chose to pursue making Pauly Park as fully accessible as funding will allow. Council Member Jeremy Goebel, who is the council representative of the Parks and Recreation Commission, said that they were going to aim big with the application.
“At the Park and Rec meetings, we always talked about starting with the (a fully accessible park) and scale back based on feedback we get,” Goebel said.
Councilor Jeremiah Moynok said at their meeting that a fully accessible park and playground would be a good addition to the city’s parks.
“Having a fully accessible park would be really awesome to have,” Moynok said. “I would rather have a fully accessible park trails and all.”
If the city got funding from the grant, park construction would have to be complete by June 30, 2025. But the city can always decline and reapply if the additional funding cannot be secured.
That additional funding for the park would be provided by the sale of lots on the north and south sides of the future park and park funds the city already has. The council has continually expressed concern about the estimated sale prices of those lots that city staff has proposed. They’ve also expressed concern about how fast those lots would sell, especially with the current market. The construction timeline of the park greatly depends on the sales of those lots.
Future trail plans
The city council also discussed future plans for trails within Jordan. City Engineer Mike Waltman gave a presentation to the council about where gaps within the current trail network have been identified as well as what has been done since the last trail plan from 2010.
There were 26 different trail segments that the council was presented with and asked to prioritize. On the top of the council’s list were the creation of a nature trail in the woods north of Beaumont Bluffs and connections from Highway 169 to the Minnesota River along County Road 9.
The list isn’t set in stone and is subject to change, but new trails will be built by MNDOT when the Highway 169 and 282 intersection gets reconstructed. The council wanted to make sure that those future trails actually went somewhere and weren’t orphaned from the rest of the trail network.