The Jordan City Council passed a moratorium to prevent any new businesses from selling THC products for the next year in a special meeting Aug. 15. It also prevents new permits for testing, manufacturing and distributing THC products.
The ban came after the Minnesota Legislature passed a law allowing the sale of cannabinoid products below 0.3% THC levels beginning July 1.
The moratorium does not prevent the sale of any product that was made legal prior to the law.
The moratorium was first discussed Aug. 8 when the council explained that the moratorium would allow time for research and policy development, which in the Minnesota law is left open-ended.
At that time, the council also made the decision to only pause new businesses. The new draft was put on the website for the required three days and a special council meeting was announced for the vote.
City Attorney Joseph Langel mentioned laws in Golden Valley and St. Cloud where licensing was approved without a moratorium. In these cases, THC licensing acted similarly to alcohol licensing.
The moratorium will provide the state government with the opportunity to pass any additional regulations based on the new law, officials said — similar to those regulations for alcohol and tobacco.
Jordan is one of many cities that have passed moratoriums on THC sales, including Prior Lake.