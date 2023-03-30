Expandability will be a key feature as the Highway 169/Minnesota 282/County Road 9 interchange project nears its final design, according to an update provided to the Jordan City Council.
The council received a presentation March 13 about design updates made since January. The design is basically complete with only minor alterations; a final concept will come to the council in April before it’s sent to Scott County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation for approval. The latest design is very similar to a previous proposal, the main difference being the addition of a roundabout at Valley View Drive and County Road 9.
In a presentation by City Engineer Mike Waltman, along with representatives of the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Scott County, there was an emphasis placed on the expandability and growth potential of the design. Diane Langenbach, MnDOT South Area engineer, said it’s easier to start small and scale up.
“We’ve discovered putting in more lanes when they’re not needed often leads to a higher crash rate,” Langenbach said. “There are places in the state where we’ve overbuilt and we’ve had to go back and retrofit them to be safer.”
The city and state have disagreed on the traffic projections for the interchange as Jordan grows, but since the design is easily expandable by restriping or slight curb modifications, it was a compromise that was agreed upon. According to the traffic projections used in the design, the intersection wouldn’t be overwhelmed with traffic until sometime in the 2030s.
The city, county and MnDOT are all in agreement with the current design. Depending on funding, work on the project is projected to take place between 2025 and 2026.
“It’ll be nice when it’s done,” Waltman said, in reference to how disruptive the project will be. The project will close the main way vehicles get from the south side of Jordan to the north side of the city. During the main phase of construction, the north-south crossing will be maintained at Creek Lane while 282 is bridged over 169 and the railroad.
When done, vehicles will take Creek Lane to go north on Highway 169. There will be a steep ramp from northbound Highway 169 to 282 to preserve Triangle Lane access from 282. There will also be a series of roundabouts from Creek Lane all the way to Valley View Drive and a stop light at the northbound exit of 169.
MnDOT will be hosting a public meeting about the project sometime next winter, and work on obtaining right of ways has already begun.
The total cost of the project is around $49 million, with $15 million coming from the federal government. The cost will be finalized when the design is approved, and further state funding could be coming as the Legislature drafts its infrastructure bill.