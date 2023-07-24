The city of Jordan may help residents remove and replace ash trees infected by the emerald ash borer.
At its July 10 meeting, the city council reviewed and discussed proposed changes to the city tree removal policy for trees in the boulevard and public rights of way. The proposed changes would increase the amount the city gives to a property owner to take down the tree, upping the reimbursement from 25% to 50%.
Taking down an infected tree can run upwards of $1,000, depending on the size of the tree and how damaged the tree is. There are pesticide treatments available that inoculate non-infected trees, but those can cost over $200, depending on the size of the tree, and also require yearly upkeep.
Councilors felt that focusing on residents and specifically on ash trees would be the best place to start this program. They also wanted to limit the amount of trees per applicant to 1-2 per year. Councilor Robert Whipps asked City Administrator Tom Nikunen what other cities are doing.
“Some cities are replacing all the trees and helping people pay for it and some of them are doing nothing,” Nikunen said during the meeting. “[We’d be] right in between.”
The Emerald ash borer was first found in the United States in 2002 in southeastern Michigan and was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. Since then, it’s spread to 41 counties throughout Minnesota and has decimated ash populations. Once a tree is infested with Emerald ash borer, it takes between two and five years for the tree to be completely dead and also becomes a host for further spread. While the insect naturally spreads relatively slowly, transportation of infected wood helps it spread faster.
Ash trees are also a very prevalent tree in urban canopies. Many were planted after Dutch Elm disease wiped out millions of elm trees in the mid-20th century. Emerald ash borer affects all the native ash species in Minnesota: Green, Black and White. Many municipalities have started programs, like the one Jordan is considering, to help replant their urban canopies and also to promote tree diversity.
Public Works Director Scott Hass estimates that 50-60 trees in Lagoon Park alone will be coming down in the next few years.
“[Public Works is] still working on getting numbers for Downtown, Bridle Creek, Timberline and so on,” Hass said. “We estimated 50-60 in Lagoon Park alone that are on us to take down and Lion’s Park is completely wiped out.”