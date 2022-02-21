As many as 148 students could be enrolled next fall in kindergarten at Jordan Elementary School, according to Jordan Elementary School Principal Melissa Barnett.
Children who will turn five-years-old by Sept. 1, 2022, are eligible to be enrolled this upcoming fall.
“We are very proud of our Kindergarten program and believe we guide young learners to develop the academic and social skills necessary to become successful in an ever-changing world,” Barnett said in a prepared statement.
Barnett said parents can help prepare their children by working on several skill sets needed for success, such as encouraging them to play cooperatively, work on their numbers and letters and put on their clothes.
New kindergarteners and their parents will also be able to meet teachers and take a look at programing during Kindergarten Round Up at the elementary school on Feb. 24 from 4-4:45 p.m. and 5-5:45 p.m.