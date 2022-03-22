Students at Jordan Elementary School are using new kinds of technology to spark their imagination and creativity, thanks to first-year teacher Kevin Sayers.
Sayers, a 21-year teaching veteran, is the school’s media and technology specialist for students in kindergarten through fourth grade. The technology he has incorporated into the school’s media center includes coding with robots and digital puzzles.
Sayers’ interest in integrating technology into learning for students and educators started about 10 years ago. For the last five years, he has focused on coding and “makerspace” learning experiences, in which students explore and create while using items like Legos and other technology.
Sayers brought the idea to Jordan from his work at Shakopee Sun Path Elementary School.
“Students are building these contraptions with these magnet tiles and in the beginning it was just simple, like, ‘I want to build a house,’” he said. “And now what they’re doing is building a structure and putting books in it and saying, ‘This is my safety area for my books.’”
Media center
Along with the magnetic tiles, students work with legs and wooden planks in the makerspace area. Other stations include products like Snap Circuit, Osmo and Marble Run; iPad-driven activities that use apps; a duct tape creation station and several activities that stimulate creativity.
Principal Melissa Barnett said there’s a need to equip children with engineering skills involving innovation and creativity to allow them to think critically.
“(Makerspace) really encourages those other types of skills that really promote different types of thinking that can be utilized in a number of different areas,” Barnett said.
Students can also take advantage of a robot coding unit in which they rotate through stations throughout the media center and work as teams to code robots based on that station’s tasks, including running through a maze or having a robot knock down bowling pins.
Play to learn
Sayers said students were initially thrown off by the ability to “play” while being at school — something they may lose at times due to the rigor of classes — but have risen to the challenge of allowing themselves to play with curiosity and exploration.
“One thing that I’ve enjoyed was seeing the excitement from the kids and wanting to do makerspace,” he said.
About six or eight students, out of 25 in a class, take part in the makerspace area. At one station, students can scan a QR code, watch a video and learn how to make a wallet out of different colored duct tape.
This is the first year makerspace has been available at the school. Previously, students focused on literacy in the media center, as well as practical technology lessons using mainly Google Suite, according to Barnett.
“I think what we were needing more of was that exploration, discovery of technology, which lends itself really well to Kevin’s skill set,” she said.
Sayers has also noticed a difference, particularly in grades two through four, in how students are approaching tasks. Many of them are being more deliberate and following step-by-step processes more closely, he said.
Supporting kids socially and emotionally, as well as academically, is important, according to Barnett, who said that learning soft skills like collaboration is something the world needs.
That collaboration has become even more apparent with the COVID pandemic. “How do we now come back and reconnect and find ways to learn and grow together versus separately?” she said.